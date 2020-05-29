BofA: The "Weak" Inherited May... But Sell In June As Fed Bazooka Fades

One week after BofA's CIO Michael Hartnett caused a stir among Wall Street traders for telling the truth, saying in his weekly Flow Show that these are "fake markets" in which "government and corporate bond prices have been fixed by central banks...why would anyone expect stocks to price rationally?" almost verbatim repeating what Deutsche Bank had said just a few weeks earlier, namely that "These are administered markets and market outcomes will be dictated by the policy goals of the Fed and Treasury, and the tools they select to implement policy," the BofA strategist sets aside the drivers behind the market's impressive 35% gain since the March lows, and instead focuses on the (very big) numbers that define 2020 to date, which are as follows:

rise in US unemployment 41 million

loss in global GDP $10tn

policy stimulus $18tn

global rate cuts 122

jump in global equity market cap from lows $15tn

cash on sidelines $5tn

All of which are, as he puts it, "big numbers", leading to "big moves in asset prices."

Next, Hartnett looks at the recent rally on Wall Street, which he says was defines as survival of fittest "Darwinian winners", such as IG AAA bonds 8% YTD (to be sure the Fed's crossing a "red line" by backstopping this asset class certainly had something to do with the return) vs HY CCC bonds -18%, Nasdaq 4% vs global stocks (ex. USA) -15%, BofA "lockdown portfolio" 23% vs "reopening portfolio" -12%.

Yet while the "strong shall inherit the earth", it was the "weak" that inherited May, when laggards chased the outperformers: oil up 93%, Brazil 32%, US homebuilders 31%, EU banks 26%, US small cap 24% from May low. As a result, Hartnett writes that the most frequently asked question has morphed from "why the Wall St-Main St disconnect?" to "is value rally for real?".

Superficially, Hartnett seems to think so, saying that it ain't over 'til the bonds & banks sing":

Positioning still bearish,

Policy bullish (e.g. "Make Europe Great Again" fiscal spend),

Profits inflecting as macro "reopens";

Finally, the rise in bond yields & rally in banks are what Hartnett sees as the "last dominoes" to signal summer top.

And if May was the month to buy - if only for value stocks - what does Hartnett think for the balance of the year? His answer is simple: sell in June, as a result of a sharp increasing event risk in the coming months:

Jun 10th FOMC (Yield Curve Control?)

Jun 18th EU summit (agreement on EU recovery plan?)

Jun 30th Fed US bank stress tests (US bank dividends biggest "tail risk" now no EU break-up, Chart 9)

fresh US fiscal stimulus and/or 20% recovery in US consumption needed to justify SPX >3400

Last but not least, central bank asset purchases is set to fade from $2.4bn/hour to $0.6bn/hour coming months

Obviously, a surprise coronavirus vaccine announcement is the obvious "buy in June" catalyst, Hartnett concludes.