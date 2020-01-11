Bomb Hits Foreign Troops In Afghanistan 

Reuters has confirmed that a roadside bomb has hit a convoy of US troops on Saturday operating in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar.

NATO spokesman and an Afghan government official said an assessment of the incident is underway, and there are no details on casualties.

A senior Afghan military official said the Taliban have so far declared responsibility for the attack.

The attack took place in the Dand District, situated in the center of Kandahar, when a device of some sort hit armored vehicles carrying US troops.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said the blast killed all soldiers in one vehicle. Reuters notes that the Taliban usually inflate causality reports when talking about the US, foreign, and Afghan troops.

With an assessment by the US military underway – there is still no word on causalities. There could be updates within the next 24 hours.

The US has approximately 14,000 troops stationed in the country.

Threats of a regional war between the US and Iran have certainly been elevated this month. Tehran has warned that US military bases in Afghanistan could become targets. This means the US-Iran conflict risks spilling over into Afghanistan, which could emerge as a new war theatre between the two countries if tensions increase.