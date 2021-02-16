Bond Bloodbath Sparks Stock Slump; Dollar & Crypto Jump

While bonds were making headlines on the business media, the real bloodbath was in Texas power markets with Spot Electricity hitting its $9000 cap..

But bond investors were really puking today, with 10Y up over 9bps testing 1.30%...

This is the biggest 3-day spike in yields since the election rebound...

The 7Y/10Y segment was the worst performer as we suspect swap and mortgage traders stepped into gamma- and delta-hedging...

As mortgage spreads have blown out the most aggressively since

Technicals seem to confirm 10Y breaking out also...

And the yield curve steepening is going vertical...

Is the market just full to the brim with fiscal and monetary largesse?

Real yields jumped to their highest since early January, led by gold...

Bitcoin topped $50k...

S&P hit the 3950 'Call Wall' and stumbled...

TSLA tumbled back below $800 once again (as perhaps the limits of electrickery were exposed in the southern states' chaos)...

Futures were holding up from yesterday's gains but as Treasury yields surged, something snapped in stock-land. Small Caps and Big Tech were the day's laggards and The Dow led with a green close...

Oil stocks led the way(again) along with financials (steeper curve)...

Notably the MSCI World index was up for the 12th straight day, its longest streak in 17 years (Nov 2004)...

Pot stocks managed gains today after a couple of ugly days...

And the original basket of WSB short-squeeze stocks sold off today ahead of the hearings...

VIX pushed notably higher today after crashing to a 19 handle on Friday...

As call buying continues to dominate put buying...

The dollar surged intraday, ramping to run stops from Friday before fading back...

Spot Gold prices fell back below $1800...

As the 50- and 200-DMA crossed over in a 'death cross'...

Nattie prices jumped on the heels of the chaos across the southern states...

And the freezing temps wreaked havoc on Texas oil wells and refineries, sending oil production in the country's largest crude-producing state plunging by more than two million barrels a day due to the storm, which has sent prices surging to $60 a barrel for the first time in a year. ..

Lumber has roared back to record highs on seasonally strong demand, prolonged maintenance, expansion delays, container shortages, and low producer stocks...

Finally, we note that stocks are the most 'expensive' relative to bonds since 2018 - is there an alternative after all?

