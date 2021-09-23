Bond Bulls Are Puking...
As stocks soar on the day after The Fed, yesterday's bid for the long-end of the bond curve has been eviscerated...
Source: Bloomberg
With The Fed's hawkish comments sending real yields soaring...
Source: Bloomberg
...and nominal yields explode higher today...
Source: Bloomberg
All of this is happening as we noted earlier that the market is pricing 'liftoff' for rates by the end of 2022...
Yesterday's signal of 'policy error' - the crash flattening of the yield curve - has almost entirely been reversed....
Source: Bloomberg
We do note that the long-end (30Y) yields have merely surged to a key technical resistance level (the pre-payrolls puke)...
Source: Bloomberg
When will this explosive rate expansion volatility start to bleed into equity risk assessments?
Meanwhile, traders ain't buying what Pelosi is selling with regard a debt ceiling deal...
Source: Bloomberg
Gold is also getting clubbed like a baby seal...
But hey, for now, "just keep buying stonks"