Bond Bulls Are Puking...

As stocks soar on the day after The Fed, yesterday's bid for the long-end of the bond curve has been eviscerated...

With The Fed's hawkish comments sending real yields soaring...

...and nominal yields explode higher today...

All of this is happening as we noted earlier that the market is pricing 'liftoff' for rates by the end of 2022...

Yesterday's signal of 'policy error' - the crash flattening of the yield curve - has almost entirely been reversed....

We do note that the long-end (30Y) yields have merely surged to a key technical resistance level (the pre-payrolls puke)...

When will this explosive rate expansion volatility start to bleed into equity risk assessments?

Meanwhile, traders ain't buying what Pelosi is selling with regard a debt ceiling deal...

Gold is also getting clubbed like a baby seal...

But hey, for now, "just keep buying stonks"