Bond Yields Are Puking Again...

US Treasury yields are plunging again this morning as investors take their pick of factors, but Delta variant fearmongering appears to dominate (and a continued short squeeze)...

10Y Yields are down 12bps this morning, trading below 1.20% back at 5-month lows...

Pretty clear that hopes for a return to an old normal growthy-ness failed...

For almost four months, bonds have been screaming a very different story from stocks...

The last time this happened, did not end well for the somewhat oblivious stock market...

Brace!!