Bond Yields Plunge Most In A Year, Dollar Spikes As Inflation Soars
On the week, the major stock indices were mixed with The Dow lower, S&P unch-ish, and Small Caps and Big-Tech leading...
The flip-flopping rotation between big-tech and small caps continued all week...
Growth won the week as traders rotated back from value stocks...
Source: Bloomberg
Meme stocks also roller-coastered this week...
Source: Bloomberg
Banks notably underperformed the market this week as yields tumbled...
Source: Bloomberg
Healthcare stocks outperformed as financials lagged...
Source: Bloomberg
VIX closed with a 15 handle for the first time since before the pandemic...
Source: Bloomberg
But, the big story of the week was the collapse in Treasury yields (in the face of a soaring CPI print) as bond shorts were increasingly squeezed...
Source: Bloomberg
Bond shorts this week...
This week saw 10Y Yields drop 10bps - the biggest weekly drop since last June (4th weekly drop in a row)...
Source: Bloomberg
The Treasury yield curve also flattened by the most since last June this week...
Source: Bloomberg
And breakevens saw their biggest weekly drop since April 2020...
Source: Bloomberg
The dollar screamed higher today... erasing all the losses from last Friday's payrolls plunge...
Source: Bloomberg
Cryptos ended the week mixed with Ether notably underperforming Bitcoin...
Source: Bloomberg
ETH/BTC saw a big drop on the week (second biggest weekly drop in ETH relative to BTC since Jul 2019)...
Source: Bloomberg
The dollar's spike today slammed gold to the week's biggest loser in commodity-land as crude managed gains...
Source: Bloomberg
Is it time for copper crash or gold run? Or are yields completely off base still?
Source: Bloomberg
And finally, The Fed's balance sheet reached $8 trillion this week for the first time ever - basically a double since the start of the pandemic panic-response...
Source: Bloomberg
And the balance sheet keeps expanding despite the collapse of COVID...
Source: Bloomberg