Bond Yields Plunge Most In A Year, Dollar Spikes As Inflation Soars

On the week, the major stock indices were mixed with The Dow lower, S&P unch-ish, and Small Caps and Big-Tech leading...

The flip-flopping rotation between big-tech and small caps continued all week...

Growth won the week as traders rotated back from value stocks...

Meme stocks also roller-coastered this week...

Banks notably underperformed the market this week as yields tumbled...

Healthcare stocks outperformed as financials lagged...

VIX closed with a 15 handle for the first time since before the pandemic...

But, the big story of the week was the collapse in Treasury yields (in the face of a soaring CPI print) as bond shorts were increasingly squeezed...

Bond shorts this week...

This week saw 10Y Yields drop 10bps - the biggest weekly drop since last June (4th weekly drop in a row)...

The Treasury yield curve also flattened by the most since last June this week...

And breakevens saw their biggest weekly drop since April 2020...

The dollar screamed higher today... erasing all the losses from last Friday's payrolls plunge...

Cryptos ended the week mixed with Ether notably underperforming Bitcoin...

ETH/BTC saw a big drop on the week (second biggest weekly drop in ETH relative to BTC since Jul 2019)...

The dollar's spike today slammed gold to the week's biggest loser in commodity-land as crude managed gains...

Is it time for copper crash or gold run? Or are yields completely off base still?

And finally, The Fed's balance sheet reached $8 trillion this week for the first time ever - basically a double since the start of the pandemic panic-response...

And the balance sheet keeps expanding despite the collapse of COVID...

