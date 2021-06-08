Bonds, Black Gold, & Big-Shorts Bid As Bitcoin Breaks Down
The most-shorted meme stocks continued to charge higher today...
Source: Bloomberg
The best performer among these manic meme stocks was CLOV...
As did the most-shorted micro-caps...
Source: Bloomberg
Both of which lifted Small Cap stocks to dramatically outperform the rest of the majors today (which all ended unchanged)...
Chip stocks were pummeled from a strong open...
Source: Bloomberg
Bank stocks seem a little over their skis relative to the yield curve...
Source: Bloomberg
Bonds were well bid...
Source: Bloomberg
With 10Y yields closing at their lowest in three months...
Source: Bloomberg
The Dollar trod water...
Source: Bloomberg
Cryptos were ugly overnight on FBI/Hack headlines and IRS regulatory threats but bounced back as details were explained and MSTR's bond issue was upsized...
Source: Bloomberg
Bitcoin traded down to within pennies of $31000 and bounced back up near $33k...
Source: Bloomberg
Bitcoin remains at a key support level...
Source: Bloomberg
WTI topped $70 for the first time since Oct 2018...
Gold was choppy today but ended back below $1900...
Finally, we wonder just what will happen when all these couch-sitters actually run out of benefits? Record job openings... and near-record people soaking up government handouts rather than apply for a job.
Source: Bloomberg