Bonds, Black Gold, & Big-Shorts Bid As Bitcoin Breaks Down

The most-shorted meme stocks continued to charge higher today...

Source: Bloomberg

The best performer among these manic meme stocks was CLOV...

As did the most-shorted micro-caps...

Both of which lifted Small Cap stocks to dramatically outperform the rest of the majors today (which all ended unchanged)...

Chip stocks were pummeled from a strong open...

Bank stocks seem a little over their skis relative to the yield curve...

Bonds were well bid...

With 10Y yields closing at their lowest in three months...

The Dollar trod water...

Cryptos were ugly overnight on FBI/Hack headlines and IRS regulatory threats but bounced back as details were explained and MSTR's bond issue was upsized...

Bitcoin traded down to within pennies of $31000 and bounced back up near $33k...

Bitcoin remains at a key support level...

WTI topped $70 for the first time since Oct 2018...

Gold was choppy today but ended back below $1900...

Finally, we wonder just what will happen when all these couch-sitters actually run out of benefits? Record job openings... and near-record people soaking up government handouts rather than apply for a job.

