Bonds, Bullion, & Big Tech Battered After Big Jobs Beat, Dollar & Small Caps Soar

Well that escalated quickly...

Treasuries are being sold immediately after the big payrolls beat with 10Y Yields above 1.28%...

Source: Bloomberg

Demand for cyclicals and rotation away from growth is the immediate reaction as Nasdaq tumbles and Small Caps surge...

The dollar spiked on the potentially hawkish good news...

Source: Bloomberg

And as the dollar jumped, gold was dumped, back below $1800....

And the short-term rates market surging hawkishly higher...

Source: Bloomberg

Time for Powell to manage expectations.