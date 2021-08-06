Bonds, Bullion, & Big Tech Battered After Big Jobs Beat, Dollar & Small Caps Soar
Well that escalated quickly...
Treasuries are being sold immediately after the big payrolls beat with 10Y Yields above 1.28%...
Source: Bloomberg
Demand for cyclicals and rotation away from growth is the immediate reaction as Nasdaq tumbles and Small Caps surge...
The dollar spiked on the potentially hawkish good news...
Source: Bloomberg
And as the dollar jumped, gold was dumped, back below $1800....
And the short-term rates market surging hawkishly higher...
Source: Bloomberg
Time for Powell to manage expectations.