Safe-Havens Beat Stocks In Q3 As Global Policy Uncertainty Hits Record High

A flip-flopping quarter ended with global stocks flat but global bond yields collapsing...

Source: Bloomberg

Global equity and bond market values rose $1.23 trillion in September but ended Q3 little changed as stocks lost 1.25 trillion and bonds gained $1.8 trillion...

As global policy uncertainty soars to a fresh all-time record high...

On the quarter, Bullion and Bonds were bid - safe haven flows along with the dollar - as stocks underperformed, scraping out a very small gain...

Distracted? Entertained? What's the difference?

Stocks

Year-to-date, Russia is outperforming China and US with EM equities underperforming...

In Q3, US equities scraped out a gain but China and Europe were lower (but we note Europe outperformed US and China in September)...

Chinese stocks scratched out a very modest gain in September, but fell for the second straight quarter (though the small-cap, tech-heavy ChiNext managed gains in Q3)...

European equities managed gains for the second quarter in a row, led by strong gains in Italy (Germany was down in Q3)...

In the US, thanks to a pumpathon today, The Dow and S&P were up for 3rd straight quarter (while Small Caps lagged most)...

On the month, US equities ended green (barely) with Nasdaq Composite rebounding today, to avoid a second monthly drop in a row...

US stocks were all higher on the day (month/quarter-end flows?) - ugly close for small caps though

Despite the quant carnage in momo exposure in September (worst monthly drop since Aug 2009), both value and momo managed modest gains for Q3...

Q3 gains were dominated by flows into Defensive stocks; Cyclical stocks lost in Q3 (but outperformed in September)...

FANG Stocks fell for the 3rd straight month in September, the worst quarterly drop since Q4 2018's collapse...

Bonds

US Treasury yields crashed in Q3 (for the 4th straight quarter), dropping the most since Q4 2014...

But September saw US Treasury yields rebound notably from August - among the worst months since Dec 2016 (post-Trump Election)...

Despite steepening dramatically in September (biggest monthly steepening since Nov 2016 - Election), the yield curve collapsed in Q3 (for the 6th consecutive quarter)...and remains notably inverted...

30Y Yields fell today...

FX

Q3 was the best quarter for the dollar since Q2 2018...

The Dollar managed to ramp this week to end higher for the 3rd month in a row (highest monthly close since March 2017)...

With China closed for Golden Week, the dollar waited until Europe opened to be panic bid...

Source: Bloomberg

Before we leave currency-land, it's worth noting that Q3 was an ugly one for cryptos with Litecoin down a stunning 57%...

September was mixed though with Ethereum and Ripple positive but Bitcoin (3rd monthly drop in a row) and Litecoin notably lower...

Commodities

Q3 was a big winner for silver (best quarter since Q1 2017) while WTI fell for the 2nd quarter in a row...

WTI plunged again today, dropping back below the pre-Saudi spike levels...

Despite a great quarter, September saw Silver suffer its biggest monthly loss since Nov 2016 (election)

Gold rose for the 4th straight quarter, ending Q3 at the highest since Q1 2013... But September was gold's weakest month since June 2018 (after 4 straight months higher) after losing $1500 following multiple saves...

And the recent weakness should not be a surprise... It happens every Golden Week...

Silver outperformed gold in Q3 by the most since Q2 2016; but after a big drop, gold outperformed silver by the most since Oct 2018 in September...

Finally, we note that September saw the biggest surge in positive economic surprise data since Jan 2009...

Don't forget, stocks are rising on fun-durr-mentals...

And let's not forget what The Fed is doing everyday...

"probably nothing"