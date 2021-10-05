Bonds & Bullion Sold As Breakevens Surge; US Sovereign Risk Spikes
US inflation breakevns are soaring this morning, back to their highest in almost two months...
Source: Bloomberg
That has dragged nominal yields higher with 10Y testing resistance and back above 1.50%...
Source: Bloomberg
And the dollar jerked higher...
Source: Bloomberg
Which sent gold lower...
And all of this as debt ceiling fears soar...
Source: Bloomberg
Along with USA Sovereign risk...
Source: Bloomberg
Get back to work Mrs.Pelosi.