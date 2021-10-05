Bonds & Bullion Sold As Breakevens Surge; US Sovereign Risk Spikes

US inflation breakevns are soaring this morning, back to their highest in almost two months...

That has dragged nominal yields higher with 10Y testing resistance and back above 1.50%...

And the dollar jerked higher...

Which sent gold lower...

And all of this as debt ceiling fears soar...

Along with USA Sovereign risk...

Get back to work Mrs.Pelosi.