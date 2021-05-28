Bullion Best In May As Tech Wrecks; Bitcoin's Biggest Bust In A Decade

Well that was a different month - bonds were bid, big-tech dumped (as Meme stocks soared), crypto puked along with the dollar but bullion was best bid.

Is it time to cut the dollar's rope?

Nasdaq dropped in May - its biggest monthly drop since October (even after its big comeback from mid-month). Trannies outperformed (up for the 4th straight month)...

Small Caps led this week, just outperforming Nasdaq; as the Dow lagged.NOTE the action very much concentrated around the open every day...

FANG Stocks closed lower in May, biggest monthly drop since September...

Meme stocks soared in May - the biggest jump since January's chaos...

Bonds were bid on the month with the belly outperforming (7Y -5bps)...

Amid a chaotic month (the payrolls plunge), 10Y yields ended the month back below 1.60%...

And while real yields pushed lower (more negative) again in May, gold is signaling they have further to fall...

The Dollar was down for the second straight month, ending May with its lowest monthly close since 2014...

Bitcoin crashed 37% in May - its worst month since 2011. Ethereum was the least bad horse in the crypto glue factory, falling less than 10% on the month..

Despite lots of vol, ETH dramatically outperformed BTC for the second straight month...

Bitcoin was unable to reclaim $40k and closed below the 200DMA once again...

Commodities were broadly speaking higher in May, up for the 11th month of the last 13...

Silver's best month since Dec, Gold's best month since July, Crude and Copper also up over 4% on the month...

Spot Gold closed back above $1900 extending gains off the $1700 double-bottom...

Finally, have a great Memorial Day... with the most expensive gas in 7 years...

And as inflation soars, production disappoints... Can anyone say "Stagflation"?

