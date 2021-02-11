Bumble Fumble, Stoner Stocks Tumble As Bitcoin Rips & Dollar Dips
Everyone and their (female) pet rabbit was excitedly anticipating the Bumble IPO today and while it opened up 77% from its IPO price, it ended the day well below the $76 open price...
But it was pot stocks that really got smoked...
With TLRY crashing 50%...
MJ, the Marijuana ETF, had its worst day ever...
Short-focused Biotechs were also whacked today...
Everything was going so well, until...
The broad market took a dive early on - for now obvious news/level driven reason - and staged a modest rebound from that tumble. Nasdaq outperformed but a late-day panic-buying spree lifted everything else back to unch...
The plunge this morning saw another big sell program hit...
Energy stocks closed down today... WTF!?
TSLA saw some serious OTM Put buying again...but again $800 was staunchly defended...
Treasury yields were higher across the curve today, led by the long-end (30Y +3bps), but remain lower on the week...
An ugly 30Y auction didn't help...
On the other side of the ledger, crypto soared with Bitcoin pushing back above $48 to new highs...
And Ethereum back above $1800...
The dollar ended the day lower for the 5th straight day - the longest losing streak since August - and back near unchanged on the year...
Despite dollar weakness, gold was lower today
Silver ended unchanged...
And oil dared to fall with WTI back below $58...
And finally, remember, it's different this time... but will it end the same?
