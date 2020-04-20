Burning down the house

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

The risk of catastrophe is high during the climax phase of a Fourth Turning. The John Hopkins Covid-19 Dashboard above appears to portray a global catastrophe. We are in the midst of a catastrophe, but it isn’t this Chinese bio-lab virus creating the catastrophe. The catastrophe is once again being created by the Federal Reserve, their Wall Street owners, corrupt politicians, and authoritarian bureaucrats. We are burning down our house with formerly working Americans still inside.

“The risk of catastrophe will be very high. The nation could erupt into insurrection or civil violence, crack up geographically, or succumb to authoritarian rule. If there is a war, it is likely to be one of maximum risk and effort – in other words, a total war. Every Fourth Turning has registered an upward ratchet in the technology of destruction, and in mankind’s willingness to use it.” – Strauss & Howe – The Fourth Turning

The graphic from John Hopkins is a perfect example of globalist produced propaganda that would make Edward Bernays so proud. There are 7.8 billion people on the planet and the Covid-19 graphic gives the impression 7.5 billion people have it. The entire U.S. is covered in blood red, as if the country is being overwhelmed in disease. Of course that narrative is entirely false.

Let’s put this over-hyped manufactured panic in perspective:

.0300% of the worldwide population has contracted the virus

.0020% of the worldwide population has died from the virus

.2250% of the U.S. population has contracted the virus

.0120% of the U.S. population has died from the virus

The current death rate projection in the U.S. is in the range of 65,000. In 2018 it was reported by the CDC that 82,000 Americans died from the flu. Now that their scary models have proven to be worthless, the medical “experts” are now trying to boost the death figures with no proof people died from the China flu. Since the incompetent boobs at the CDC, who told you not to wear a face-mask in March, but now want everyone to wear a mask, still aren’t close to having a method for testing everyone, we know many more people have been infected by the virus with minimal or no impact.

The death rate from this nasty virus is only marginally higher than the yearly flu. But the fear mongering has served the purposes of bankers, politicians, and corporate CEOs. The real catastrophe has been set in motion by the actions of the ruling class. Wall Street, once again, has used this contrived crisis to pillage and screw over Main Street.

I’ve been documenting the progress of this Fourth Turning since its inception, with the Federal Reserve/Wall Street created global financial implosion in 2008. In late 2017, I wrote an article – The Unbearable Slowness of Fourth Turnings – where I was growing impatient with the seeming ability of the ruling establishment to fend off the inevitable consequences of their reckless traitorous actions taken since 2008. It was clear in late 2017 the ongoing conflict between Trump and the Deep State coup crew would eventually come to a head. I concluded the seeming slowness as we approach the denouement of this once eighty-year crisis was beneficial.

This is no time for apathy and complacency. For those who grasp generational theory and the cycles of history, the seemingly unbearable slowness of this Fourth Turning is actually a blessing. The slowness allows more time to prepare. If you haven’t prepared for the coming saecular winter, time is growing short. The skies are darkening. Our rendezvous with destiny awaits.

That was just over two years ago. I hope the few people who read that article prepared financially, tactically, and mentally with the time we were given, because we’ve now entered the dark days of trials and tribulations. There is no avoiding what is headed our way. The mini-toilet paper panic of March will turn into a full-fledged-riots in the street panic when the Fed’s desperate financial flailings destroy our diseased financial organism and the food shelves in your local Piggly Wiggly are bare. Injecting adrenaline into the veins of a patient on a respirator as their vital organs are shutting down is a treatment guaranteed to fail.

But Doctor Fed only knows one treatment, drown the world in debt, creating a tsunami of liquidity. So, the Wall Street shysters have gotten the lion’s share of the $8 trillion Powell/Mnuchin bailout and are celebrating by pushing markets back towards all-time highs, as 22 million average Americans have been tossed into the gutter and hundreds of thousands of small businesses have been purposely snuffed out by this corporate fascist coup.

The tide of negativity seems to have gone out to sea and the financial wizards of debt are probably smoking cigars and drinking brandy in their penthouse enclaves, but the tsunami of consequences is just growing ever larger and when it hits in the near future, the casualties will be immense. My hope is the willfully ignorant finally realize the true enemy and inflict the necessary punishment on the traitorous men who have sold this country out.

My views on trust remain exactly as they were two years ago. I despise the ruling class, constituting the financial mafia family of the Wall Street cabal and their Fed puppets, powerful corporate interests, crooked captured politicians, military industrial complex warmongers, shadowy billionaires, and Deep State surveillance state operatives. Now is the time to determine who you really can trust as we enter a period of vital decisions and harrowing danger.

I do not trust my government. I do not trust the puppet politician front men for the Deep State. I do not trust the mega-corporations who dominate our economy. I do not trust central bankers and their Wall Street owners. I do not trust the fake news corporate media. I do not trust the military industrial complex. I do not trust the leaders of organized religion. I trust my own instincts, reasoning ability, and critical thinking skills. I trust my immediate family members. I trust some of my neighbors. I trust more of the people I’ve met through my blog than I’ve met face to face. I trust normal people living normal lives across this once great country. I trust the people who distrust the people and things I distrust. As events spiral out of control, we will need to pick and choose our friends carefully.

I can now add anyone from the WHO or CDC to my list of people I will never trust. I trust gas station sushi and movie theater hot dogs more than these people. They have proven to be incompetent liars and whores servicing their political Johns. Both organizations have been funded to the tune of tens of billions and they didn’t see this pandemic coming, didn’t prepare for an entirely predictable event, covered up the nature and extent of the virus, lied to the public about the benefits of masks, produced defective tests, touted death models that have proven to be entirely worthless, and to cover-up their ineptitude and deceit, they are now cooking the books to make the deaths appear higher than facts indicate.

There are now dozens of anecdotal scientific studies, plus the actual results from the non-locked down Sweden, proving the mortality rate is far lower than propagandized by the establishment media and proving quarantining a country has been a disastrous solution.

Of course, it has only been a disastrous solution for you, me, and the tens of millions of other formerly working Americans trying to live our lives, raise families and navigate our way through this bastardized and financialized former republic. It’s true history may not repeat, but it most certainly rhymes. FDR’s famous line during his first inaugural address in 1933 – “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself” – has been substituted in 2020 with “we need to fear an invisible virus that is not materially more lethal than the annual flu”.

Decades of government control over every aspect of our lives, which began under FDR during the last Fourth Turning, have weakened our ability as a nation to confront challenges with strength, fortitude and common sense. We are a nation controlled by propaganda – appealing to our emotions and feelings. They have infantilized a vast swath of the population through government school indoctrination and decades of propaganda. Panic and fear are the primary tools used by our modern-day feudal overlords to maintain their wealth, power and control.

FDR used fear to inflict his New Deal upon the American people, prolonging the Great Depression, and putting us on a path towards total dependency upon government bureaucrats and corporate interests that control them. This contrived crisis is being used as a cover for a financial collapse already in progress since the middle of 2019.

Anyone who honestly assessed what the criminally insane central bank saviors of crony capitalism had done from 2009 through 2019 knew their schemes were solely meant to benefit their Wall Street benefactors and the parasites in government and business who profited from promoting the benefits of this engine of plunder. The Fed and their corrupt cronies, as Ludwig von Mises stated many decades ago, had done nothing but delay the inevitable catastrophe which must occur after a Wall Street created orgy of debt financed consumption.

“There is no means of avoiding the final collapse of a boom brought about by credit expansion. The alternative is only whether the crisis should come sooner as the result of voluntary abandonment of further credit expansion, or later as a final and total catastrophe of the currency system involved.” – Ludwig von Mises

The world has been led into a global shutdown by inept, intellectual yet idiot leaders who are either incapable of critical thinking or are on the take from the globalists using this faux crisis to enact their long-term goal of one world control. It becomes clearer every day, from the patriotic commercials being run by the mega-corporations, to the left wing bullshit concert on virtually every TV station last night, to the ever increasing stock bubble, and the endless “human interest” hero stories about virus survivors and the overwhelmed nurses and doctors (with enough time to do Tik Tok dance videos), this event is being used to further multiple agendas by multiple bad actors.

If I see another story of fire-fighters driving their fire engines to celebrate some kid’s birthday or hundreds of heroes not social distancing while giving themselves standing ovations, I might puke. How come government workers aren’t being furloughed along with the tens of millions of non-government workers? The truth is 95% of the hospitals in the country are not overwhelmed in any way. In fact, they are underwhelmed and laying people off because their governors declared no elective procedures to prepare for something that didn’t happen and will not happen, other than in several hot spots.

But these power-hungry authoritarians can’t admit they are wrong, so businesses and medical facilities remain shut, destroying the lives of millions. The deaths of 40,000, 60,000 or 80,000 Americans from this virus is a human tragedy. As are the other 2.8 million deaths which happen every year. Their families will rightfully grieve for their souls. Death is a sad part of life which will eventually impact every one of us.

But how many local news stations did 5 stories per night about the 82,000 Americans who died from the flu in 2018? Where were the concerts for them? Did we shut down any businesses to stop the spread of the flu? Did we quarantine ourselves and wear masks? That would have certainly reduced the 82,000 deaths. Why now? Why for this virus? I’ll tell you why. To serve the purposes of those in control of the political, financial and banking systems.

Whether you call them the invisible government (per Edward Bernays), ruling oligarchs, Deep State, or corporate fascist elite, they are using this man made crisis to try and implement a mandatory digital currency, electronic monitoring and tracking of all citizens, imposition of restrictions on speech, assembly, and owning firearms, while eliminating competition from small businesses and permanently impoverishing the masses – enslaving them in Wall Street peddled debt. They increase their already vast wealth to immeasurable heights, while millions of blameless Americans are forced to live under overpasses.

We are plunging towards our rendezvous with destiny. The powers that be will shortly be in the cover-up phase of this overblown fake emergency. What they have done to fend off a nasty virus is preposterous and asinine. It’s like burning down a building occupied by 200 people to possibly save 1 person. And there is no proof burning down the building actually prevented the 1 person from dying.

Precautions taken by individuals with the highest risk, specifically protecting those in nursing homes, and allowing businesses to enact reasonable safety measures for their employees and customers, while the general population developed a herd immunity to this virus, would have resulted in a similar mortality outcome without creating a 2nd Great Depression. Sweden has proved this was the rational course of action. No government solutions, implemented with sledgehammers by authoritarian governors as we are experiencing today, should have been employed. The government at all levels acts as a hammer, and we are all nails to these power hungry drones.

“Human stupidity is more infectious than any other disease.” – Richard Feynman

These dreadful missteps, whether implemented due to stupidity, malice, or purposefully, will lead to revolution, war and mass casualties, which will make this virus seem like a runny nose in comparison. Anyone cheering the actions taken by Powell, his bald-headed psychopath prick Kashkari, and the rest of the IYI central banker cabal, reveal their true nature as greedy scum who don’t give a goddamn about everyday Americans trying to survive in this screwed up world.

When the markets hit new all-time highs as unemployment reaches 25%, GDP plunges by 30%, hundreds of thousands of small business owners go bankrupt, suicides skyrocket, poverty levels reach Great Depression levels, and wealth inequality reaches a new all-time high, a tipping point will be reached. Anyone with basic math skills knows the Fed’s blatantly criminal schemes to prop up the corpse of a cancer laden financial system will fail. They are nothing but a delaying tactic so their benefactors can exit with their immense wealth intact. As Strauss and Howe predicted, the coming onslaught of pain will leave the masses dazed, confused and angry.

“But as the Crisis mood congeals, people will come to the jarring realization that they have grown helplessly dependent on a teetering edifice of anonymous transactions and paper guarantees. Many Americans won’t know where their savings are, who their employer is, what their pension is, or how their government works. The era will have left the financial world arbitraged and tentacled: Debtors won’t know who holds their notes, homeowners who owns their mortgages, and shareholders who runs their equities—and vice versa.” – Strauss & Howe – The Fourth Turning

So here we are, still locked down by our government overlords, in the midst of a man made Great Depression, being propagandized by the media to cheer our own imprisonment, losing jobs at a rate of 5 to 6 million per week, and encouraged to report fellow citizens for not obeying the dictates of our rulers. Hey, but at least the NASDAQ is green for the year. So, we’ve got that.

Millions of Americans are extremely angry. Millions of Americans are well armed. They see once again Wall Street and corporate America have been bailed out and they’ve been screwed over. There are inklings of protest and defiance breaking out across the country. This will grow larger and angrier the longer this lockdown continues. When people lose everything they had and everything they dreamed of having, they will turn nasty. And that’s when this Fourth Turning gets interesting.

It’s no longer a decade in the future. It will happen sooner than linear thinking prognosticators believe. All is not well on Main Street, so those beholden to Wall Street should be worried. We are at the precipice of deciding in which direction this country shall proceed – towards an authoritarian centrally controlled surveillance state or back towards a republic where individual rights and liberties are honored and respected. Do we bow down as slaves or stand up for freedom? The choice is ours. I’ll conclude with the same words I concluded with two years ago.

There are no guarantees or certainties regarding what happens over the remaining decade or so of this Fourth Turning. Don’t believe God will exempt our empire from the tragedies that have befallen past empires. Debasement and total ruin are not inconsequential possibilities. Hubris, arrogance, decadence, and debt have devastated previous global empires and are present today in copious quantities as the American Empire enters its critical threshold of national survival. There are a myriad of internal and external competing forces which threaten both the status quo and very existence of our nation.

