CA School Board Under Fire For Mocking Parents Who Requested In-Person Learning

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Feb 19, 2021 - 14:40

Authored by Annaliese Levy via SaraACarter.com,

In a leaked video, California school board members were seen mocking parents who have requested that the school opens up for in-person learning.

“These board members needs to resign,” tweeted Mercedes Schlapp, former Trump aide and WH Director of Strategic Communications.

In the video, tweeted by @ReopenCASchools, school board members are heard saying, “they want their babysitters back.”

The video was recorded by a California parent who joined the online meeting.

“Are we alone?” another one asks. “B****, if you’re going to call me out, I’m going to f*** you up!” She says in response to a letter written from California parents to the school board.

A third board member also insinuates that parents want their kids in school so they can smoke during the day.

The board members then realize the online meeting is open to the public and quickly end the call.

A protest is scheduled for this weekend in response to the video and to encourage the Oakley, Ca school board to reopen for students.

