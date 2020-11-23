CA Gov Newsom And Family Enter 2-Week Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure

A convenient distraction?

After being called out for attending a birthday dinner for a friend/lobbyist at Thomas Keller's the French Laundry all the way out in Napa, California Gov. Gavin Newsom now has no choice but to remain in quarantine with his immediate family after one of his kids was exposed to a Highway Patrol Officer who later tested positive.

The officer is part of the detail that provides security for the governor and his family.

"We are grateful for all the officers that keep our family safe and for every frontline worker who continues to go to work during this pandemic," Newsom tweeted. Three of the governor's four children attend a private elementary school that resumed in-person instruction in November with increased safety protocols in place.

Late Friday evening, @JenSiebelNewsom and I learned that 3 of our children had been exposed to an officer from the California Highway Patrol who had tested positive for COVID-19. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 23, 2020

Jen and I had no direct interaction with the officer and wish them a speedy recovery.



Thankfully, the entire family tested negative today. However, consistent with local guidance, we will be quarantining for 14 days. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 23, 2020

The name of the officer who exposed the Newsoms was not released, but one has to imagine that guy is probably feeling justifiably anxious about his long-term career prospects in the Highway Patrol right about now.

One of Newsom's children was also recently exposed after another student at the private school (which hasn't been named due to their young age and privacy concerns) tested positive.

But one of Newsom's spokesmen said that "after being alerted by the school that a classmate tested positive for COVID-19, the potentially exposed Newsom child began a 14-day quarantine from the date of exposure in accordance with state public health guidance."

While millions of Americans flout the CDC's guidance about not traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Newsom family will simply have to make do in quarantine from Sacramento. Does "The French Laundry" deliver?