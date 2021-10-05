Watch: DEA Agent, Gunman Killed In Gun Battle On Arizona Amtrak Train

A shocking video has surfaced on YouTube of Monday's gun battle inside an Amtrak train stopped at an Arizona station between federal agents and a gunman.

A Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent was shot dead by a man who opened fire inside the second level of the double-decker coach. Agents conducted a routine sweep for drugs and guns on the train bound for New Orleans when the incident unfolded yesterday morning.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus told reporters that a police officer on the platform who heard the gunfire was also shot. Besides the dead DEA agent, he said the gunman barricaded himself inside a train bathroom and was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no mention if the suspect took his own life or was killed by gunfire from either federal agents, police, or SWAT personnel.

YouTube channel "Virtual Railfan" captured the crazy shootout on video. They said:

"Occasionally, we catch surprising events in front of our cameras, including wildlife, weather, accidents, weddings, silliness... and some much, much more serious. This was one of those. Our hearts and prayers go out to those affected by the shooting, and we continue to assist local, federal and railroad law enforcement to not only investigate, but to help prevent such tragedies in the future. For details as they emerge, please seek out a trusted news source."

Here's the video:

What remains a mystery is the motive behind the suspect's action and if police found anything of interest after the shootout. There are more questions than answers.