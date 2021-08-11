CDC Forced To "Adjust" Sunday's Florida "Record" COVID Count Lower By Almost 50% After State Health Department Cries Foul On Data

The CDC has been forced to "adjust" its Covid-19 case tracker for Florida after the state's health department took to Twitter earlier this week to call out incorrect data.

As of Tuesday, the CDC "was working with the state’s health department" to get the data right, according to a report from Fox News.

Florida's health department called out the incorrect CDC information publicly, stating earlier this week: "Wrong again. The number of cases @CDCgov released for Florida today is incorrect. They combined MULTIPLE days into one. We anticipate CDC will correct the record."

Wrong again. The number of cases @CDCgov released for Florida today is incorrect. They combined MULTIPLE days into one. We anticipate CDC will correct the record. https://t.co/nbKnBNLzvU — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) August 10, 2021

The CDC had reported 28,317 new Covid cases on Sunday, but had "adjusted" the number to 19,584 cases by Tuesday, the report says. Florida's health department claimed that there were 15,319 cases on Sunday a number that is almost 50% lower than the CDC's originally reported number.

"On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the state has surpassed 20,000 for its 7-day average of new cases, a day after the federal agency misreported numbers given by the Florida Department of Health by combining data from the last three days into two," Fox reported on Wednesday, after first pointing out the data discrepancy earlier in the week.

Florida's hospitalizations were up by more than 1,110 to 14,787 on Tuesday.

Recall, earlier this week we noted that Governor Ron DeSantis was threatening to withhold salaries from school officials who defied his mask mandate ban.

According to a statement issued by DeSantis' office - just days after his threat to cut funding resulted in a 'pause' on a proposed mask mandate in Broward County - one potential consequence for defiant school officials would be a loss of income.

“With respect to enforcing any financial consequences for noncompliance of state law regarding these rules and ultimately the rights of parents to make decisions about their children’s education and health care decisions, it would be the goal of the State Board of Education to narrowly tailor any financial consequences to the offense committed. For example, the State Board of Education could move to withhold the salary of the district superintendent or school board members, as a narrowly tailored means to address the decision-makers who led to the violation of law," reads the statement.

...unintentional? Too late to correct all those Sunday morning political shows 'gloating' over DeSantis' state outbreak.