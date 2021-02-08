Charles Schwab, Robinhood, and ETrade Suffer Widespread Outages... Again!

As the rotation from most-shorted meme-stocks to micro-caps appears underway with biotech stocks screaming higher, Downdector reports multiple discount brokerage services are experiencing issues and or outages about 20 or so minutes into the US cash session.

Downdector says Charles Schwab, Robinhood, and ETrade are experiencing issues and or outages this morning.

Most of the disruption started around the cash open and has persisted for more than 20 minutes.

Charles Schwab

Robinhood

ETrade

Downdector's outage map of Robinhood shows the issues and outages are widespread - from coast to coast.

Same with ETrade.

However, Charles Schwab issues and outages are mainly in the Northeast.

In the last couple of weeks, as retail piles into most shorted stocks, discount brokerages have experienced issues and outages on almost a daily occurrence.

Last week, we noted, "The Brokers Are Breaking... Again." Even outages were seen on Reddit as millions of Americans flock to r/WallStreetBets for stock tips.