Chicago PMI Plunges Most Since April 2020

"Soft' survey data has been doing what it does... surging ahead of actual "hard" data providing those who need it with proof that things are getting better.

However, recent data has shown that soft survey data losing its lead and the latest Chicago PMI confirms that with the second biggest drop since 2015 (from 75.2 - the highest since 1973 - to 66.1)....

Source: Bloomberg

Stagflation looms as prices accelerate and production and employment growth slows...

Prices paid rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion

New orders rose at a slower pace; signaling expansion

Employment fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction

Inventories fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction

Supplier deliveries rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion

Production rose at a slower pace; signaling expansion

Order backlogs rose at a slower pace; signaling expansion

Did hope just finally capitulate?