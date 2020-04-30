China Refuses WHO Request To Take Part In Coronavirus Origin Probe

At a time when President Trump has officially accused the Wuhan Institute Of Virology of being the cause for the worst pandemic in modern history (as we did first all the way back in January), claiming he has seen evidence that the lab is in fact the origin, potentially exposing China to trillions in global damages and reparations, not to mention the ire of millions of people around the globe who have lost family or loved ones to the Wuhan Virus, one would think - if indeed it was as innocent as it claims - that China would do everything in its power to open up the Institute for the entire world to inspect and prove its innocence. In fact, one would even think China would even make Peng Zhou - whom we singled out in January and who is now being investigated by "the Five Eyes' for his role in the Wu Flu epidemic - accessible to the world to remove even the smallest trace of doubt his lab had anything to do with the coronavirus release.

As Reuters reports, the World Health Organization (WHO) - which as has already been demonstrated has been doing China's bidding, PR and damage control ever since the pandemic emerged - has been refused an invitation to take part in a Chinese investigation into the origins of COVID-19. Almost as if China has something to hide even from the organization that it so explicitly control each and every day.

Sky News spoke to Dr Gauden Galea, the WHO's representative in China, on Thursday who reported that China refused requests by WHO officials to participate in an investigation.

"We know that some national investigation is happening but, at this stage, we have not been invited to join," Dr Galea was quoted as saying.

"WHO is making requests of the health commission and of the authorities… The origins of virus are very important, the animal-human interface is extremely important and needs to be studied.

He is right. And yet, even though the WHO has been exposed as China's lapdog, China refuses to grant the only international health organization access. For some odd reason the WHO never bothered to ask "why"?

He said it was crucial to know "as much as possible" in order to prevent a "reoccurrence". When asked by Sky News whether there was a good reason for the WHO to not be included in the investigation, Dr Galea said: "From our point of view, no".

Dr Galea told Sky News that while WHO was confident the virus was "naturally occurring" - and once again, the WHO shows that it can't even approach this most critical of tasks with an open mind and is already prejudicted by the pro-China position even though the US president himself today said he has seen evidence that virus indeed originated in the Wuhan lab - the laboratory's logs would need to be "part of any full report, any full look at the story of the origins". So far, WHO has not been able to investigate the logs, he said.

The WHO representative also said China would have to explain why no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country for a significant period of time in early January. Not that China would ever answer.

So while the "establishment" of pro-China healthcare workers and faux Facebook "fact checkers" such as the grotesque case of the borderline criminally conflicted Danielle Anderson, among those who have pushed the "conspiracy theory" that China knows more than its letting on about the virus - some three months after this website of course - are US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said the more transparent China is, the better.

Meanwhile, Trump has withdrawn funding from the WHO over concerns about its transparency and for placing too much trust in China.

As for China, the bigger question is not if Beijing is lying but when, if ever, it is telling the truth: even the pro-establishemnt, anti-Trump Associated Press reported earlier this month that China was aware of the virus' seriousness and the possibility of human-to-human transmission days before warning citizens. But China maintains it acted swiftly to deal with the virus and has been transparent with both the WHO and other countries.

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne has been one of the strongest advocates for a global inquiry into the virus, saying mid-April that Australia would "insist" on one. However, as we reported previously, demonstrating that Beijing won't even accept being questioned let alone probed, China took offense to that, saying Australia was just parroting the views of the United States, while France, Britain and the European Union and threatened an import boycott.

Even tiny New Zealand, whose real estate market is largely at the whim of Chinese oligarchs, has expressed an interest in looking into how the pandemic occurred, but hasn't specifically singled out reviewing China's role. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also signalled an inquiry should happen once the pandemic was over.

"There have been politicians around the world who have said, 'Look, in the aftermath of this, we do need to look at what happened and whether or not there are areas we could as a global community improve our response'," she explained last week. "I think that's common sense. Of course, we want to make sure we learn from what has been a global pandemic that has shaken the globe in a way that none other has for many decades" she said in her most politically correct tone, desperate not to offend China.

Finally, confirming just how political any potential probe would be, a terrified NZ Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Tuesday that he trusted China wouldn't punish New Zealand for taking part in an inquiry.

"It is very hard to conceive, no matter what country it is, of there not being a desire from every country around the world - including the country of origin - for an investigation to find out how this happened," he said, adding laughably "I'm not worried about [potential ramifications] because China has promised me they don't behave that way."

The funniest part about the bolded sentence is that he actually wasn't kidding.