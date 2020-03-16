Circuit-Breaker Halts US Stock Markets At Open 15 Mins

US equity markets are opening down extremely hard this morning after futures traded limit-down from shortly after last night's open.

@GreekFire23 summed up the stock market today best so far:

9:30am : Ding Ding Ding! Trading open!

9:30:00001am: Halted

The 10% surge in stocks to end Friday and provide hope into the weekend has been decimated...

And with the S&P 500 opening worse than 7% lower, (below 2521), the first circuit-breaker has been hit and trading will pause for 15 min.

SPY shows the move more effectively...

As a reminder:

If declines 13%, (to 2358) trading will again pause for 15 mins

If falls 20%, (to 2168) the markets would close for the day.

Oh and then there's this...