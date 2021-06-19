Colorado Home Dubbed "Slice Of Hell" Is Selling For $590k

A Colorado listing on Redfin has gone viral with more than half a million views since it was recently listed. The description in the listing calls the house a "slice of hell" after a departing tenant went ape shit during an eviction.

"Now it's every landlord's nightmare and needs someone with firm resolve to appreciate its potential. If you dream of owning your own little slice of hell and turning it into a piece of heaven, then look no further!" the listing said.

Photos uploaded to Redfin for the property located at 4525 Churchill Ct, Colorado Springs, show widespread vandalism with spray-painted floors, walls, doors, and cabinets, along with hammer holes in the drywall.

"There is not one surface of the home that has not been enhanced with black spray paint or a swinging hammer - damage done by an angry departing tenant who didn't want to pay rent. But don't let that slow you down. It's not nearly as daunting as the freezer in the basement that's full of meat and hasn't had electricity to it for over a year," the listing continued.

The listing even warns prospective buyers to "wear your mask" before entering the home.

At $590,000, the list price is about a 16% discount of what it could sell for if the house was in tip-top shape.

According to The Denver Post, the price tag to fix the damages ranges between $150,000 to $230,000. This is the perfect fixer-upper for someone trying to buy a suburban house during one of the worst housing shortages.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans face an eviction crisis in the coming months as pandemic safety nets expire.