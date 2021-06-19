A new patent filed last week appears to show PepsiCo Inc. wants to dive headfirst into the hard seltzers market via its "Rockstar" brand.

PepsiCo filed a trademark application on Monday (June 14) for the "Rockstar" trademark registration that indicates the beverage company plans to sell it as a beer, alcoholic fruit cocktail drinks, alcoholic malt beverages, and hard seltzer.

The filing was first tweeted by Josh Gerben, founder of Gerben Intellectual Property, said:

"Pepsico has filed a new trademark application for its ROCKSTAR brand (the energy drink). In the USPTO filing (made on June 14) Pepsico says it now plans to sell ROCKSTAR-branded beer and hard seltzer. Coming to stores near you soon..."

We noted Wednesday that hard seltzers are singlehandedly transforming the alcohol industry.

According to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, alcohol sales soared during the pandemic, and hard seltzers led most of the growth. They found seltzers and canned cocktails jumped 43%, and overall alcohol sales rose about 2% in 2020.

NielsenIQ data provided Business Insider with data on the hard seltzer industry, only to reveal that it has become a multi-billion dollar industry over a short period, with $4.5 billion in sales in just 52 weeks ending on May 22. For the month, sales jumped 80% over the same month in 2020. In 2017, hard seltzers had sales of only $39 million. Already, sales this year are around $3 billion, more than doubling 2019's.

If Pepsi wants to stay relevant and one step ahead of Coca-Cola, the latest "Rockstar" hard seltzer trademark filing will do that just for them. Only a matter of time before Coca-Cola files a trademark registration of its own hard seltzer.