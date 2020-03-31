Consumer Confidence Tumbles To 33-Month Lows As 'Hope' Plunges

The Conference Board's consumer confidence survey slumped to the lowest level since June 2017 in March, as government efforts to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic shuttered many businesses and left millions of Americans unemployment.

The Conference Board’s index fell 12.6 points, the most since 2011, to 120 (still considerably better than the median estimate of 110).

Present situation confidence fell to 167.7 vs 169.3 last month

Consumer confidence expectations fell to 88.2 vs 108.1 last month

We suspect this has a long way to go..

Source: Bloomberg

Notably, the cutoff date for the results was March 19, before shit really started hitting the fan.

Finally, we note that just as in past cycles, the de-saving-induced euphoria in sentiment is reverting...

