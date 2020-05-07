US Consumer Credit Unexpectedly Crashes As Americans Repay A Record Amount Of Credit Card Debt

Heading into today's consumer credit print we already learned last week that in March, with US consumer spending crashing the most on record as a result of complete economic halt due to the coronavirus pandemic...

... the US savings rate exploded to highest on record, and 13.1% of disposable income it was even higher than the peak of the Lehman crisis.

Now, thanks to the latest consumer credit data released on Thursday by the Fed, we know what much of that saving went to: paying down credit card debt.

According to the Fed's latest G.19 statement, in March total consumer credit plunged by a record $12 billion, obliteration expectations of a $15 billion increase, and the second biggest drop on record, plunging by $32 billion from February's $19.9 billion increase, runner up only to an $18.5 billion drop in June of 2019.

What is remarkable about the print however is that if one looked only at non-revolving debt - i.e., auto and student loans - there was barely a move. In fact, at $16.1BN, non-revolving debt was practically unchanged from last month's $16.6 billion print. In other words, there was barely any decline when it comes to US spending on cars and "college tuitions".

However, one look at revolving credit, i.e., credit card usages or repayment, shows something staggering: in March, Americans repaid a record $28.2 billion on their credit card bills as America's consumer society literally went into reverse and instead of spending wildly, it repaid the most on their credit cards ever.

And that's how the US consumer died with a bang: because as long as there is no visibility on the economy and job prospects, and certainly as long as there is a pandemic with ongoing state shutdowns and everyone working from home there will be no visibility, instead of spending Americans will go into credit paydown mode, crippling an economy which is 70% a direct result of the relentless US consumer spending. and needless to say, the 33 million in Americans who have lost their jobs are not going to go out and spend like drunken sailors any time soon.

So how long until this shocking plunge in consumer spending reverses? The true answer is that nobody knows, but until US consumers feel comfortable enough to once again use their credit cards, there can be no recovery.

What we find most surprising, however, is that in this day and age when the Fed has effectively institutionalized moral hazard and where failure is no longer punished as capitalism is now officially dead and zombie existence is rewarded, Americans still care enough about their credit rating to pay down their own debt even as corporations and the country go on one last spending spree which everyone knows will never be repaid.

Our advice to Americans with credit cards: go crazy, after all if everyone defaults it's the same as nobody defaulting.