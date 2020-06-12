COVID-19 Political Risk - Dems Say 'Yes' To Antifa Protests, 'No' To Trump Rallies

As hundreds of thousands of Americans take to the streets in protest at systemic racism, capitalism, rich people, Trump supporters, white people, straight people, and civilized people (we are sure we are missing some instigators of violence here), politicians, leaders, and the liberal intelligentsia went out of their way to explain how COVID-19 had become a 'woke' virus of sorts.

On June 4, more than 1,200 public-health experts signed a letter saying the protests were “vital to the national public health and to the threatened health specifically of black people in the United States...

"...as public health advocates, we do not condemn these gatherings as risky for COVID-19 transmission. We support them as vital to the national public health and to the threatened health specifically of Black people in the United States. ... This should not be confused with a permissive stance on all gatherings, particularly protests against stay-home orders. ”

One protester in Minneapolis even claimed,

“Yes, corona is happening. It’s real, it’s deadly. But racism kills way more lives.”

We'd like to see the 'math' on that one.

This hypocritical malarkey was already exposed when considering the rabid reaction to "peaceful protesters" who urged their local officials nationwide to ease the lockdown and let them be free once again.

However, Democratic Party hypocrisy just went to '11' after President trump announced plans to restart his infamously well-attended rallies.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., said in a tweet this week...

The president’s plan to hold mass rallies in Florida and elsewhere as we experience a resurgence in COVID cases is irresponsible and selfish. https://t.co/G6tdqua70c — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) June 11, 2020

And, as SaraACarter.com notes, Demings was not the only democrat to call out Trump rallies, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont also tweeted:

“Trump wants 15,000 delegates cheering him at his GOP convention in Florida. No social distancing. His rejection of medical advice endangers not only those there but those they come in contact with. Trump’s a threat to the health and well-being of the country. He must be defeated.”

Trump wants 15,000 delegates cheering him at his GOP convention in Florida. No social distancing. His rejection of medical advice endangers not only those there but those they come in contact with. Trump's a threat to the health and well-being of the country. He must be defeated. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 11, 2020

And just in case you were unsure if Dr. Fauci was 'political', he has suddenly become very worried about American attending rallies... (oddly quiet duringt the protestations of the last few weeks...

Fauci warns about the risks of mass gatherings -- like protests, or Trump rallies, via @jonkarl:https://t.co/fiApqxfXJn — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) June 12, 2020

And of course, no one has the least bit of shame in proclaiming this total and utter hypocrisy!