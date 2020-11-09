COVID 'Cure' Creates Chaos: Tech Wrecks, Bonds Bloodbath, Momo Massacred

Monetary stimulus, election certainty, and now a vaccine - Buy, Mortimer, Buy!!!! Small Caps were limit up in the pre-market as everything exploded on Pfizer's headlines... Nasdaq ended red, with markets tumbling late on as Trump challenge concerns picked up...

That was an all-time record high for the Russell 2000, Dow, and S&P 500.

Dow Futures perfectly tagged 30,000 at their highs today...

The plunge from early highs was extreme - the biggest intraday drawdown for Russell 2000 since the post-Fed plunge on June 11...

Reuters reported that a spokesman for one exchange said "unprecedented" trading volumes in the 30 minutes after the Pfizer announcement were up to 10 times the level seen earlier in the day and broke a previous record set in March when markets recorded sharp falls at the peak of virus-related restrictions.

But it wasn't all shits and giggles.

Momentum collapsed...

...suffering its biggest one-day drop in history...

All those momentum traders might be sounding a little ungrateful at Pfizer's "cure" for the COVID plague...

A massive reversal in the Small Caps/Nasdaq RV trade...

Pfizer had a big day, but could not hold its best gains...

The COVID Fear trade crashed to its lowest since early March..

FANG Stocks were also whacked as the 'stay-at-home' trade unwound...

Relative to the average stock (represented by the S&P 500 equal-weighted index), FANG Stocks had their worst day since inception in 2015 (in other words, since people have used the acronym)...

Banks soared (on higher rates)...

Airlines (and cruise lines) all exploded higher...

VIX crashed to a 22 handle (its lowest since August) before rallying back to close green as Trump challenges hit...

Bonds were a bloodbath today with the long-end spiking over 13bps and the curve steepening dramatically...

However, note where yields stalled for the day and rolled over... right at the peak of election night, running those stops and unable to push through...

The yield curve (2s30s) pushed to its steepest since May 2017

Fed rate expectations rose (hawkishly) on the day...

As rate-hike expectations lifted, the dollar strengthened...

Cryptos were mixed with Bitcoin dumped and pumped (finding support around $15,000)...

Oil soared over 8% on the day, pushing WTI back above $41 intraday...

Interestingly, copper ended unch...

Gold was clubbed like a baby seal, back below $1900 to its lowest since September...

Silver futures tumbled back below $24 intraday before finding support...

Finally, we wonder what happens next as the S&P 500 has tagged its megaphone high trendline...

