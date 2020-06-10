CrossFit CEO Resigns After "FLOYD-19" Tweet Costs Reebok Deal

Crossfit CEO and co-founder Greg Glassman is out of a job after mocking a tweet calling racism a 'critical public health issue.'

Glassman responded "It's FLOYD-19' - referring to George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest.

According to Bloomberg, Glassman's post drew widespread condemnation from affiliate gym owners, employees, customers - while Footwear News reported that Adidas AG's Reebok, which said it would end its relationship with the company and would no longer sponsor the CrossFit games after this year's event.

"I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members," said Glassman in a late Tuesday statement. "I cannot let my behavior stand in the way of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions. They are too important to jeopardize."

Glassman's fall began with a June 6 tweet in reply to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation - which said that "Racism and discrimination are critical public health issues that demand an urgent response," to which Glassman replied "It's FLOYD-19," adding in a subsequent tweet: "Your failed model quarantined us and now you're going to model a solution to racism?"

Your failed model quarantined us and now you're going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd's brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is "accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots." Thanks! — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 7, 2020

Then, earlier Tuesday, BuzzFeed posted excerpts from a private Zoom call in which Glassman told gym owners: "We’re not mourning for George Floyd — I don’t think me or any of my staff are."

“Can you tell me why I should mourn for him? Other than that it’s the white thing to do — other than that, give me another reason,” he asked a Minneapolis gym owner who had questioned why the brand hadn’t posted a statement about the protests across the country after the death of George Floyd. …“I would prefer a trial of a murderer rather than burning the city down. I think that the law has a better response. I think burning your city to the ground and burning a police station to the ground because a cop killed what was very likely going to be a co-conspirator in a counterfeit ring — I just don’t get the burning thing. How about the black cop that was killed?” Glassman said later in the call, adding that he wasn’t going to “fund Antifa” — another conspiracy theory — because “a guy got killed.” -BuzzFeed

Glassman also slammed epidemiology as a "social science," joking that upstate New Yorkers should secede from the rest of the state due to the quarantine.

"It was a panic. Absolute panic right from the start and I think it’s inevitable that it’s going to turn out that this has cost way more lives than have been saved. Way more," he said. "At some point you’ve got to do what’s right, and it may not come with approval, it may not be seen as the right thing to do, but you still have to do it. It’s the burden."

Video of Floyd's arrest sparked over a week of demonstrations which have gone global, with protesters demanding deep reforms to police brutality - up to and including a movement to defund or otherwise disband the police. Demonstrations have been held in Australia, the United Kingdom, France and New Zealand - with protesters using Floyd's death to highlight police brutality in their own countries.

The movement has also reverberated in corporate America, where many companies have signaled solidarity with the protesters. At the same time, several high-profile and senior executives have been fired, stepped down or placed on leave in recent weeks, the result of growing intolerance for expressions of racism or evidence of bias. The ousters have so far been especially visible in media, with changes at the top of Bon Appetit, Refinery29, the Philadelphia Inquirer, Variety and the New York Times Opinion section. The entertainment industry, still reeling from the widespread sexual harassment scandals that brought some of Hollywood’s most powerful players, is now auditing its content -- and the people who make it. Television networks and streaming services are now reconsidering some popular classics. Netflix and the BBC pulled reruns of sketch comedy show “Little Britain” over its repeated use of blackface. HBO Max removed “Gone With the Wind,” Variety reported, though the Oscar-winning Civil War epic may later return with a note attached to explain controversies over the 1939 film’s rosy portrayal of slavery. Paramount Network canceled the long-running police reality show “Cops.” -Bloomberg

CrossFit headquarters issued an open letter following Glassman's departure, calling his statements "incredibly insensitive and hurtful," adding "We weren’t sure how to get the message right, and as a result, we failed catastrophically by not effectively communicating care for the Black community."

"Please accept our deepest apology for contributing to the pain and confusion permeating our community — a community we love and respect for its vibrancy, strength of spirit, and diversity."