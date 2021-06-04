Crushing The "Struggling Women Can't Work Due To Childcare Crisis" Narrative Once And For All

In recent weeks we have been inundated with an idiotic narrative that "struggling" women are being kept out of the labor force due to lack of childcare. This narrative, which has appeared in tabloids such as Business Insider ("The April jobs report shows women are still struggling") has been sparked by similarly idiotic statement by some of the most clueless Fed members, such as Neel Kashkari, whose quote here may explain where the confusion comes from:

KASHKARI: CHILDCARE ISSUES STILL KEY TO RESTORING ECONOMY

All of this, of course, is just to perpetuate the lie that there are other major factors at work besides the generous unemployment benefits that are keeping most Americans out of the labor force (spoiler alert: there aren't - as long as Americans can collect hundreds of dollars every month for doing nothing, they will do just that and will not work).

To be sure, there was one - just one - data point that gave some validity to this claim, and it had to do with the composition of the April jobs report, which saw all the (modest) job gains go to men while women actually lost jobs.

There is just one problem with every such narrative that uses only one data point as justification: the next data point could easily crush it.

And that's precisely what happened today, because buried inside the jobs report was the breakdown in job gains between men and women and... well, instead of talking about it, here it is for May: it's self explanatory.

As the chart above shows, while women did indeed lose 8K jobs in April, they more than made up for its in April when they gained 398K jobs. At the same time Men gained 336K jobs in April and just 45K in May: tough to get the "childcare crisis" narrative in here. In other words, in the past two months, women have gained 390K jobs, while men have gained 381K. Oops.

And just to complete the picture - something the Biden admin propaganda refuses to do - here are the job gains by men and women over the past 12 months.

Some more cumulative job gains by sex, first since the start of the year:

men: +581K

women: +1,207K

And here is the data since the start of the pandemic.

The numbers:

Women have lost 3.3 million jobs since February 2020

Men have lost 3.8 million jobs since February 2020

With that we can officially discard the "women can't work due to XXX" narrative, while leaves us with just the right answer: massive welfare handouts from Uncle Biden which has broken the job market, putting countless small businesses at risk and sparking the next crisis which will take place roughly around the time emergency benefits stop in September. Because if socialism has taught us one thing, it is that when you cut people off from free money, the result is usually very unpleasant.