Crypto Crashes, Black-Gold Bid, & Lira Lifted As Yields, Stocks Shrug

Once again, bonds were dumped and every effort was made to pump the S&P back above 3,000 (again)...
Chinese stocks were weak overnight...
Source: Bloomberg
European stocks were mixed with Germany's DAX leading and UK's FTSE lagging on the week...
Source: Bloomberg
US equity markets were unable to make any progress today, losing early gains (but managed a small gain into the close as The Fed unveiled even bigger repo operations)...
US Futures markets were chaotic again overnight - panic-puked at the Japan open (mirroring the panic-bid the previous night)...
Boeing and Caterpillar initially whacked Dow futures but were miraculously bid (until the EU close after which stocks faded)...
Algos were once again focused on getting S&P back above 3,000...
Another day, another short-squeeze...
Source: Bloomberg
Momo was dumped once again...
Source: Bloomberg
Bank stocks continue to outperform but have decoupled from the yield curve...
Source: Bloomberg
Treasury yields ended the day practically unchanged, roundtripping from overnight bond buying to selling during the US day session...(NOTE - same pattern for 3 days)
Source: Bloomberg
30Y Yields returned to unchanged on the week...
Source: Bloomberg
The market is now almost entirely convinced that The Fed will cut rates next week... and The Fed never lets the market down at this level of certainty...
Source: Bloomberg
The dollar ended the day weaker after overnight gains were erased late-on...
Source: Bloomberg
Offshore Yuan surged to 2-week highs...
Source: Bloomberg
The Turkish Lira spiked after Trump lifted sanctions...
Source: Bloomberg
Cryptos were smacked three times in the last 24 hours...
Source: Bloomberg
Bitcoin broke below $8000...
Source: Bloomberg
Testing down to its 200-day moving-average...
Source: Bloomberg
Copper and Crude surged today as PMs largely flatlined...
Source: Bloomberg
And aside from the surprise crude inventory draw, WTI surged above $56 on the back of Dennis Gartman's short positioning early on...
Gold tested up towards $1500 once again but failed to cross it...
Finally, the SMART money flow continues to diverge (weaker) than the market...
Source: Bloomberg
And then there's this - Warren leaking lower as Hillary's odds surge...
Source: Bloomberg