Crypto, Crude, & 'Crappy' Stocks Dump'n'Pump As Fed Sparks Dollar Spike
The headlines of the day were without doubt made in cryptoland as the entire space saw $1 trillion of wealth destroyed at its nadir today...
But you can't keep a good thing down...
...as the following two tweets explain...
May 19, 2021
But for the HODLers, this has all been seen before...
And as Bitcoin was clubbed like a baby seal, gold rallied (and as crypto recovered, gold reversed, helped by The Fed's taper talk)...
Ethereum rebounced back from below $2000, back up near its 50DMA...
Bitcoin bounced back off $30,000, rallying all the way back to its 200DMA...
Bitcoin’s 14-day RSI flashed its most oversold reading since March 2020, when prices dipped below $40,000.
Stocks also saw a big dump-n-pump day with Nasdaq outperforming (seemingly finding a magic bid after The Fed said it was thinking about thinking about tapering). Small Cap slagged...
The S&P 500 and Dow found some support at their 50DMA once again...
All sectors ended red with Tech the best and Energy the worst...
"Crappy" - non-profitable tech stocks - were also dumped at the open, only to rip back higher during the day...
The crypto proxy stocks also dumped and pumped...
VIX surged to 26 intraday...
Treasuries were sold along with stocks today for the 3rd day in a row (and 6th day of the last 8 days)...
10Y yields rose once again off that pre-CPI level...
And as Nomura noted that the abrupt reversal btwn ES and TY from “negatively correlated” for the vast majority of the post-GFC era (a rolling 60d corr low of -74.8% in Nov ’11, with the low since start of 2020 being -62.3% on 2/24/20) to now, the most “positively correlated” since 1999 (60d rolling now @ +54.1) - all thanks to last year’s pandemic response-driven macro regime shift (“From Duration to Reflation”)...
...has meant a frustrating bleed for risk-parity-types and 60/40 “balanced fund” models, where bonds have traditionally played the role as the perceived “low vol” / “risk-off” hedge.
The dollar was quietly doing its thing until The Fed's taper talk sent it vertical...
Gold whipsawed to end unchanged (bid on crypto chaos, offered on Fed taper talk, usd bid)...
Crude prices tumbled on a crude inventory build and more positive headlines from the JCPOA talks... but again that was bid back just like yesterday...
Finally, we note that, as @sentimentrader pointed out, in the past 7 sessions, stocks have suffered 3 of the largest bouts of concentrated selling pressure in history.
May 11: Largest all-time
Today: 4th-largest
May 12: 19th-largest
Makes you wonder just how nervous everyone really is.Maybe this is why...
We're gonna need a bigger (stimmy) boat!