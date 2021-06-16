Daily Briefing: All Eyes On The Fed: Will The Market Hear Some Taper Talk?

Real Vision senior editor Ash Bennington hosts Real Vision’s Ed Harrison and Jack Farley to break down an action-packed day as Fed Chair Jerome Powell responds to mounting inflationary pressure with the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) concluding their two-day policy meeting. The group covers how the market participants are reacting in real time, not only to the Fed’s direct actions but also their forward projections of interest rates (known as “the dot plot”) as well as their estimates for future economic growth and inflation.