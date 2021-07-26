Daily Briefing: Are Chinese Stocks Doomed?

Darius Dale, founder of 42 Macro, sits down with Real Vision’s Ash Bennington and Jack Farley on the Daily Briefing to discuss Bitcoin’s rebound, Chinese regulatory concerns, and deflationary signals on Dale’s radar. Dale explains potential tailwinds for Bitcoin’s recent strength despite the increase in China’s regulation of technology and educational companies. Before the briefing concludes, Ash and Jack will preview an interview with Cathie Wood conducted by Kiril Sokoloff, which you can watch right here: https://rvtv.io/3xaMOMi