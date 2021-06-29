Daily Briefing: Are Investors Correctly Pricing Delta Variant Risk?

Real Vision senior editor Ash Bennington welcomes Real Vision interim managing editor Samuel Burke and Tommy Thornton of Hedge Fund Telemetry to the Daily Briefing to discuss Bitcoin’s rebound and market sentiment as delta variant fears grow. Thornton shares his bullish outlook for Bitcoin and potential explanations for its recent bounce from 6-month lows. In addition, Burke provides a unique perspective on European lockdowns and investor opinions as the delta variant of Covid-19 continues to spread.