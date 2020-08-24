Daily Briefing - August 24, 2020

Real Vision senior editor Ash Bennington hosts managing editor Ed Harrison to make sense of a series of financial news stories -- from the so-called “K-shaped” recovery to the struggles American college towns are facing to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ringing the alarm bell on TikTok. They also evaluate Tesla’s meteoric rise, looking at comments made by Joel Greenblatt, a legendary investor as well as a Real Vision guest, that he “can’t explain it." Lastly, Ed and Ash scrutinize the rise of “investing gurus” on social media platforms. In the intro, Jack takes another look at the U.S. housing market.