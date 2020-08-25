Daily Briefing - August 25, 2020

Senior editor, Ash Bennington, hosts Tony Greer, editor of The Morning Navigator, to continue their discussion of the wild inflation trade. They first look at ExxonMobil getting the boot from the Dow Jones and how it reflects a weak energy sector and the rotation of tech upward, describing how the boom across tech subsectors is correlated to Fed policies. Tony also notes how the baton has been passed over to commodities as well as they continue exploding and how a sell-off in bonds will sustain the commodities’ rally while denoting a rise in inflation. He closes off by providing an update on his thoughts on the DXY, why dollar weakness is a part of the commodities bull case, and what might be driving the rallies in the yen, euro, and Aussie dollar. In the intro, Nick Correa talks about tech’s ongoing dominance in the market by looking at Dow Jones’ makeover and how tech companies are lining up to file their IPOs.