Daily Briefing: Bank of America Falls as Producer Prices Continue to Surge

Darius Dale, founder of 42 Macro, joins the Daily Briefing to share with Real Vision’s Ash Bennington and Jack Farley his evolving views on inflation and economic strength. He breaks down today’s beat on the producer price index, putting it within the context of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony to Congress today, and he explains why the inflationary surge may about to roll over. Bennington and Farley also examine the drop in share prices of Bank of America and Citigroup despite the fact that they beat analysts’ expectations for earnings by a wide margin.