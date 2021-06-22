Daily Briefing: Bitcoin Crashes as Stocks Flirt with All-Time Highs

Real Vision senior editor Ash Bennington welcomes Tommy Thornton of Hedge Fund Telemetry and to the Daily Briefing to discuss Bitcoin’s crash, FED Chair Powell’s testimony, and market sentiment as stocks rebound. The pair will cover potential explanations for Bitcoin’s reversal as well as implications for companies in the space such as Coinbase. Additionally, they will dive into both commodity and stock market reactions to FED Chair Powell’s testimony on the state of the economy. Special Festival of Learning offer - 10% off with the code DAILYBRIEFING. www.realvision.com/festival