Daily Briefing: Bullish Sentiment Holds Firm As New Meme Stocks Emerge
Real Vision senior editor Ash Bennington welcomes Thomas Thornton to discuss the inflation debate ahead of the US CPI number to be released Thursday and the bullish sentiment present in markets. The pair examines the effect of Bitcoin’s illegal use and confiscation on the downturn that the asset has recently experienced. In addition, they look to make sense of meme stock mania as Wendy’s and Clover Health stocks explode higher.