Daily Briefing: China Is Cracking Down on More Than Just Crypto

Real Vision managing editor Ed Harrison and editor Jack Farley break down today’s most important market-moving stories—from China’s clampdown on commodity speculation and Bitcoin mining to the supply chain bottlenecks that may at last spur durable capex investment from companies in order to meet demand. Harrison and Farley cover the day’s price action in which global equities drift higher alongside commodities such as gold and crude oil as well as the crypto volatility, which did not abate over the weekend.