Daily Briefing: Commodities Plunge as NASDAQ Holds Firm

Senior editor Ash Bennington and editor Jack Farley welcome Real Vision’s new interim managing editor Samuel Burke to the Daily Briefing. The trio cover the big declines in commodities such as gold, oil, and soybeans alongside a rally in the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond and technology stocks. In the crypto world, Burke inspects the World Bank’s rejection of El Salvador’s request to use Bitcoin as legal tender, and Bennington updates viewers on the utter collapse of a stablecoin known as Titan. Farley and Burke also take a look at OnlyFans’ exploration to sell shares as well as the Bank of America’s fund managers survey, which shows that the majority of portfolio managers agree with the Federal Reserve that inflation will be transitory.