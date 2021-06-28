Daily Briefing: Darius Dale: End of Market Goldilocks? Oil, the Dollar, and Bitcoin

Real Vision managing editor Samuel Burke welcomes Jack Farley and Darius Dale, founder and CEO of 42 Macro, to the Daily Briefing to discuss Dale’s macro outlook and weigh the possibility of deflation. The trio will cover the recent U.K. ban on Binance and its effects on crypto assets. Additionally, they will discuss the strength of the dollar and GDP projections in a potentially deflationary environment. Finally, they will examine oil stocks ahead of the OPEC meeting scheduled for Thursday.