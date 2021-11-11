Daily Briefing: Elon Musk Sells $5 Billion in Tesla Stock as Competitors Put on the Pressure

Elon Musk sells over 4.5 million Tesla shares this week after posting a poll on Twitter about whether he should unload a tenth of his stake in the company and spurring controversy about taxation of the ultra-wealthy. Meanwhile, Rivian’s IPO, one of the US’s largest since Facebook, lifts off with an almost $88 billion valuation at market close on Wednesday. The IPO’s positive reception by investors spilled over into other EV stocks such as Nio and Fisker. Autonomous vehicle startup Aurora also had made its trading debut last week, the first AV company to go public, after the closure of its merger with a SPAC. With Tesla’s rivals cranking up the heat, Tommy Thornton, founder of Hedge Fund Telemetry, discusses his forward outlook for this burgeoning and increasingly competitive industry and for Tesla. Thornton also touches on gold, retail, and Chinese tech. Interviewed by Maggie Lake. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3C7kJb6