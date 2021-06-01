Daily Briefing: Energy Surges as OPEC+ Strikes Bullish Tone on Demand

Real Vision senior editor Ash Bennington welcomes back Tony Greer of TG Macro to revisit his thoughts on commodities as Brent and WTI futures reach new relative highs. With OPEC+ announcing their plans to steadily increase oil production in July, Tony will be fleshing out his thinking around the bullish run in energy, how this could spill over into other commodities, and how this may or may not confirm investors’ fears of ongoing inflation.