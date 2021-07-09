Daily Briefing: Equities Surge as the U.S. Bond Rally Relents

The 8-day rally in U.S. Treasury bonds finally breaks as global equities take back much of yesterday’s sell-off. Real Vision’s Ash Bennington, Weston Nakamura, and Jack Farley analyze today’s price action, as well as how the surge in job openings surge in the U.S. is reshaping dynamics in the American labor market. Lastly, Weston shares his thinking on correlations between U.S. bond yields and price swings in $AMC and other meme stocks.