Daily Briefing: Equity Indexes Reflect Investor Uncertainty Amid Rising Inflation

U.S. equity indexes bounced between “green” and “red” today, reflecting investor uncertainty amid a spike in volatility. Portfolio positioning is the critical question, as inflation fears feed expectations of four interest-rate hikes in 2022. Supply-chain issues continue to burden the global economy. And, now, crude oil is threatening to reach $100. Consumers are getting crunched, and investors are confused. Darius Dale, founder & CEO of 42 Macro, sifts the evidence and offers solutions for the current environment in a discussion with Ash Bennington. Care to submit a question? Drop it right here on the Exchange https://rvtv.io/3GJX3wN