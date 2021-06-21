Daily Briefing: The Fallout from the FED's Dot Plot

Real Vision senior editor Ash Bennington welcomes editor Jack Farley and managing editor Samuel Burke to the Daily Briefing to discuss Bitcoin’s recent decline, FED policy implications, and American Airlines. The trio will analyze China’s crackdown on Bitcoin mining as well as increased regulation of cryptocurrency services for China’s largest banks. Additionally, they will cover American Airline’s logistical problems as travel demand returns and explain the differing inflation outlooks highlighted in the FED’s dot plot ahead of Chair Powell’s meeting with Congress on Tuesday.