Daily Briefing: Fed Meeting Begins: What s Next for Stocks, Bitcoin, & Your Portfolio?

The Fed meeting begins today, and Thomas Thornton joins the Daily Briefing to discuss what that means for stocks and Bitcoin. One thing’s for sure: we can probably expect a hike in interest rates. Gold already retreated 1% today in anticipation. Meanwhile, airlines are already looking ahead to next year and expecting a bounce back in travel. American Airlines plans to hire 18,000 people to meet the expected demand. Thornton will also talk about Tesla and Elon Musk’s selling spree to reach his goal of selling 10% by the end of the year, as well as the downside of $ARKK and whether buying the dip on $SPY is foolish. Interviewed by Maggie Lake. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3pTvhqw