Daily Briefing: Global Equity Markets Recoil as Delta Variant Concerns Rise

Darius Dale, founder of 42 Macro, joins Real Vision’s Jack Farley and Ash Bennington to share his updated framework on equity markets, bond yields, and oil prices as delta variant concerns force a market correction. Dale dives into macro data points indicating whether the stock market correction is driven by the delta variant or overbought assets. The trio also examines OPEC’s decision to boost output and its long-term implications for oil’s bull run this year.