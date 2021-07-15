Daily Briefing: Has the FED's Goal of Substantial Employment Progress been Achieved?
Jared Dillian of the Daily Dirtnap joins Real Vision’s Ash Bennington and Jack Farley on the Daily Briefing to discuss a pandemic low for jobless claims and market reactions to recently released manufacturing surveys. The trio takes a look at the labor market dichotomy between jobless claim decreases and labor shortages. Dillian shares his perspective on sectors he is watching as FED governors voice their support for tapering talks.